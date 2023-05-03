The future Kansas Jayhawk put together an impressive five games as the Eagles continued a winning streak that began March 28. Voegele hit five home runs as part of a 12-for-16 performance at the plate with 13 RBI and four doubles. A 6-foot-2, 185-pound pitcher and shortstop, Voegele hit two home runs in two different games, including a 7-2 win at Salem in which he also pitched 6 1/3 innings and struck out a career-high 14. Voegele hit a grand slam in a 10-7 conference victory against Breese Central. For the season, Voegele is tied for the area lead with nine home runs, leads the area with 17 doubles and is third with 35 RBI. He’s 5-0 on the mound with 58 strikeouts and a .84 earned run average.