Dominic Voegele • Columbia football

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior quarterback and defensive back, Voegele did it all in a 44-7 win over Salem. He completed 7 of 10 passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns, rushed five times for 123 yards and three TDs, made six tackles, intercepted a pass and kicked six extra points. He scored on runs of 95, 12 and 8 yards and passed for TDs of 40, 59 and 8 yards. For the season, Voegele has rushed for 771 yards and 11 TDs, passed for 740 yards and seven TDs and made a team-leading 48 tackles and two interceptions. Last spring, he earned first-team All-Metro honors in baseball as a pitcher and has committed to Kansas University for baseball.