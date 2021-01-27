A 6-foot senior guard, Tullock had consecutive 30-plus point games to lead the Hornets to a pair of victories last week. He poured in 34 points on 13-of-16 shooting from 2-point range and grabbed four rebounds in a 66-42 win over Hancock. Tullock then scored 31 points and dished out six assists to lift the Hornets to a 59-46 victory over KIPP St. Louis. In a loss to Festus early in the week, he tallied 23 points. Tullock is among the area leaders in scoring (21.4) and free-throw percentage (76.7). An all-district selection last season, he also plays football and competes in track and field.
Donovan Tullock • Crystal City basketball