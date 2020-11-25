 Skip to main content
Donovan Whitfield Jr. • De Smet football
A 5-foot-11, 230-pound senior linebacker, Whitfield led a dominating defensive effort, and the offense did just enough to power host De Smet to a 13-0 win over Fox in a Class 6 state semifinal. The Spartans defense shut out a Fox offense that averaged more than 33 points a game, holding the Warriors to 179 yards from scrimmage. A key moment in the game came early in the fourth quarter with De Smet ahead 13-0 when Fox tried to mount a comeback on its next drive, but Whitfield, who finished with seven tackles and seven assists, recovered a fumble to thwart the comeback and swing the momentum back to the Spartans.

