A freshman, Orine ran his record to 16-0 by winning the championship of the 113-pound weight class at the Jackson Tournament with three first-period pins. In the round-robin event, the key win for Orine was a pin of second-place finisher Tyler Dickerman of Summit in 1 minute, 15 seconds. Orine was coming off a championship at the Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament, where he won the title at 106 pounds, winning by fall over Michael Domino of Liberty North, who was ranked No. 5 in Class 4 by missouriwrestling.com, in the title match. Orine, who also went undefeated at Fox’s Ron Sauer Duals, has won 10 matches by fall this season.
Draegen Orine • Seckman wrestling