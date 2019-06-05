A junior right-handed pitcher who is the Bulldogs ace, Downing went the distance to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-1 win over Carbondale in the Class 3A Salem Sectional final. He threw 96 pitches while striking out 10 and walking no one. In his previous start, Downing tossed a complete-game one-hitter with five strikeouts to beat rival Columbia 3-1 in the Columbia Regional final. A second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference selection this season, Downing is 7-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings.