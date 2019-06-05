A junior first baseman, Westcott has led the Tigers to the Class 4A semifinals Friday in Joliet. In a 12-8 victory over Normal Community West in the Bloomington Sectional final, he hit a pair of home runs, including a grand slam in the second inning. Westcott then burned Marist with a solo home run in the first inning of the Springfield Super-Sectional, prompting the Redhawks to intentionally walk him in his next three plate appearances. A three-time all-Southwestern Conference selection and an all-state pick last season, Westcott is batting .390 with nine home runs, 38 RBI. He made a verbal commitment to Louisville.