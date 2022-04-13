 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drew Langhauser • Vianney volleyball

  • 0
Drew Langhauser, Vianney

Drew Langhauser, Vianney volleyball

A 6-foot-4 senior opposite hitter, Langhauser led the Griffins, who won six of their first seven matches, to a pair of victories last week. In a three-set sweep of Eureka, he had a match-high 16 kills to go along with six assisted blocks and four digs. Against Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet, he hit for a season-high 24 kills and made six digs in a five-set win. Langhauser is third in the area in kills at 4.2 per set and is among the leaders in blocks (24 total). Last season, he made the Class 4 District 3 all-district team, was an honorable mention all-conference selection and second-team all-state.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News