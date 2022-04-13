Drew Langhauser • Vianney volleyball

A 6-foot-4 senior opposite hitter, Langhauser led the Griffins, who won six of their first seven matches, to a pair of victories last week. In a three-set sweep of Eureka, he had a match-high 16 kills to go along with six assisted blocks and four digs. Against Metro Catholic Conference rival De Smet, he hit for a season-high 24 kills and made six digs in a five-set win. Langhauser is third in the area in kills at 4.2 per set and is among the leaders in blocks (24 total). Last season, he made the Class 4 District 3 all-district team, was an honorable mention all-conference selection and second-team all-state.