Drew Nienhaus • St. Joseph’s golf
A senior, Nienhaus carded a 3-under-par 69 to win the St. Joseph's Angel Classic at Country Club of St. Albans. She trailed Lafayette standout Brooke Biermann by one stroke heading to the 17th hole but pulled off a comeback win by birdieing the final two holes to top teammate Mia Rallo and Biermann by one stroke. In the round, Nienhaus had four birdies, 13 pars and one bogey. It was the only tournament of the regular season for St. Joseph’s and Nienhaus, who was the medalist in three nine-hole matches to help the Angels go 9-0. She was a first-team All-Metro selection last season and is a Penn State recruit.

