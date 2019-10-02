A junior, Nienhaus had back-to-back personal-best scores to win two tournaments. She shot a 2-under-par 70 to win the River Challenge at Quail Creek by two strokes. Two days later, Nienhaus improved on her career low with a 4-under 66 to win the Smith-Cotton Classic by one stroke over two-time defending Class 2 individual champion Megan Propeck of Notre Dame de Sion at Sedalia Country Club. In Sedalia, Nienhaus hit all 18 greens in regulation, had nine birdies against just three bogeys and a single 3-putt. In other tournaments this season, Nienhaus placed third at the Mo-Kan Tournament and shot a 77 at the Angel Classic.
