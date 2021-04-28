A senior pitcher and first baseman, Sowerwine swung a hot bat and had an impressive pitching performance to lead the Griffins, who won their first seven games, to three wins last week. He went 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and eight RBI in a 16-10 win over Odin. The following day, he went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI and pitched a four-inning no-hitter with 11 strikeouts in a 17-0 victory over Wood River. Overall, Sowerwine is batting .571 with two home runs, 16 RBI and is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA. A two-year starter, Sowerwine has signed with Culver Stockton. He also plays golf.
Drew Sowerwine • Father McGivney baseball