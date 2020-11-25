Dylan Schnitzler • Jefferson football

A 5-foot-8, 175-pound senior running back and linebacker, Schnitzler led the Blue Jays to a 24-6 win over Duchesne in a Class 2 state quarterfinal, giving them their first state semifinal appearance. Schnitzler led the ground attack with 172 yards on 33 carries. He had a 3-yard touchdown run at the 8:03 mark of the second quarter that put Jefferson ahead 14-0. On defense, he had three tackles and two assists. It was the sixth consecutive 100-plus yard rushing game for Schnitzler, who leads the Blue Jays with 1,152 yards on the ground and 18 TDs. He has been selected as a first-team all-conference running back and second-team all-conference linebacker.
