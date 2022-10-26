 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dylan Ybarra • O’Fallon cross country

Dylan Ybarra, O'Fallon

Dylan Ybarra, O'Fallon cross country

A junior, Ybarra won the individual title and led Panthers to team title in Class 3A Quincy Regional boys meet. Ybarra covered the course at Bob Mays Park in 15 minutes, 49.80 seconds, to win by 14 seconds. He ran with O’Fallon’s top runners in the first mile of the race but took the lead in the second mile and extended it to the finish line. He was coming off a victory in the Southwestern Conference meet at O’Fallon’s Milburn campus, where he recorded a time of 14:41, his best of the season. In other races this season, he finished second at Parkway West’s Dale Shepherd Invitational and placed fifth out of 474 runners at the Richard Spring Invitational in Peoria.

