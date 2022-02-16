Eddie Hines • Hillsboro wrestling

A junior, Hines won the championship of the 160-pound weight class of the Class 3 District 1 Tournament to help the Hawks win the team title by 59.5 points over runner-up and host Farmington. Hines finished off his quarterfinal match with a pin 24 seconds into the first period, took an 8-4 decision in the semifinals before defeating Festus freshman Peyton Shaver (42-6) by major decision with a 12-1 final score in the championship match. It was the first tournament victory of the season for Hines (25-9), who also placed third at the Southeastern Missouri Conference Tournament. He has 12 pins this season.