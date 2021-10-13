 Skip to main content
Edi Mahmutovic • Affton soccer
A senior forward who was a midfielder prior to this season, Mahmutovic racked up a total of 12 goals in four convincing victories last week. He kicked off the week with two goals and an assist in a 6-1 win over Windsor, scored all four Cougars goals in a 4-1 win over Hazelwood West, had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 win at University City and exploded for five goals in a 5-0 win over Hillsboro. Mahmutovic is tied for second in the area in scoring with 34 goals and eight assists (76 points). A first-team all-conference selection last season, Mahmutovic has interest in McKendree University, Lindenwood University and Avila University in Kansas City.

