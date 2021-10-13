Edi Mahmutovic • Affton soccer

A senior forward who was a midfielder prior to this season, Mahmutovic racked up a total of 12 goals in four convincing victories last week. He kicked off the week with two goals and an assist in a 6-1 win over Windsor, scored all four Cougars goals in a 4-1 win over Hazelwood West, had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 win at University City and exploded for five goals in a 5-0 win over Hillsboro. Mahmutovic is tied for second in the area in scoring with 34 goals and eight assists (76 points). A first-team all-conference selection last season, Mahmutovic has interest in McKendree University, Lindenwood University and Avila University in Kansas City.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.