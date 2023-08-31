Rybak opened her junior season by defending her title in the Mascoutah Kickoff, a 3-mile race at Mascoutah Middle School. Rybak blazed to victory with a time of 17 minutes and 35.40 seconds ahead of senior teammate Kaitlyn Hatley’s runner-up 18:12.50. Rybak won five meets as a sophomore, including the Madison County and Gateway Metro Conference titles, was second at the Class 1A Wesclin Regional and 35th in the Class 1A state meet. On the track, she is the two-time defending Illinois Class 1A state champion in the 1600 meters.