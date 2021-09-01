 Skip to main content
Eli Gianino • Eureka softball
A junior first baseman and first-year starter, Gianino helped the Wildcats win five consecutive games to capture the championship of the Sullivan Back to School Classic. In the tournament, she went 6-for-12 with three home runs and seven RBI. The Wildcats came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat Capital City 4-3 in the championship game and Gianino played a key role, belting a solo home run to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning. In a 1-0 semifinal win over Logan-Rogersville, she singled in the fifth inning and her pinch runner scored the game’s lone run. She also hit a pair of home runs, a two-run shot and a solo blast, in a pool-play win over Eldon.

