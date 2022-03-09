Eliza Maupin • Webster Groves basketball

A 6-foot-2 senior guard and forward who has signed with Kansas State, Maupin led the Statesmen to the Class 5 District 2 championship and was named the district player of the year. The Statesmen raced out to a 13-0 lead in the championship game against defending Class 3 state champion Lift for Life on their way to a 53-46 win, and Maupin led the way with a game-high 18 points and seven rebounds. She had 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 62-48 semifinal win over Nerinx Hall. The MVP of the Lutheran South Tournament and an all-tournament selection in the Webster Winter Challenge, Maupin is averaging 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.