Elizabeth Bailey • Eureka track and field
A senior, Bailey won all three throwing events in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool meet. She was the conference champion in the shot put (10.45 meters), discus (35.93) and her winning javelin throw of 43.65 currently ranks her second in Missouri Class 5 and 18th in the nation. She has won all seven of the meets in which she competed in javelin, has placed first in discus six of seven meets and has won shot put in five of seven meets. Her personal records are 43.65 in the javelin, 37.1 in the discus and 10.65 in the shot put. She has signed with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

