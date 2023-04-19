A junior forward, Mertzlufft had two four-goal games last week to help the Flyers to a pair of home victories. Her first outburst came in an 8-0 nonconference victory against Notre Dame and also included two assists. Two days later, Mertzlufft scored all four of her team’s goals in a 4-1 victory against Parkway West in a Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game. The Flyers are 7-4 and Mertzlufft has scored the game-winning goal each time, putting her in the area lead in that category. For the season, she also ranks among the area’s leaders with 29 points on 13 goals and three assists. She was a first team all-conference selection as a sophomore when she had 10 goals and five assists.