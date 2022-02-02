Ella Bradley • De Soto wrestling

A sophomore, Bradley won the championship of the 159-pound weight class in De Soto’s Second Annual Lady Dragon Wrestling Classic. She won all three of her tournament matches by fall and sealed the championship by pinning Sikeston junior Liliana Knoeppel (29-12) in the first period at the 55-second mark. It was the fifth tournament win of the season for Bradley (36-2), who also finished first at Affton, Fort Zumwalt East and Summit and St. Clair. She placed third at Lafayette and has racked up 27 pins this season. Last season, Bradley finished second in district competition and fell one win short of qualifying for the state tournament.