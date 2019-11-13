A 5-foot-7 junior outside hitter, Brinkmann helped the Knights claim their 11th state volleyball title, tying them with Incarnate Word for second-most in state history. In a 25-15, 18-25, 25-20 victory over Logan-Rogersville in the Class 3 state championship match at Show Me Center, Brinkmann had a team-high 12 kills and 18 digs. In four matches at the state tournament, she averaged 2.8 kills and 4.7 digs per set. A two-time first-team all-district selection and an all-state and AAA newcomer of the year honoree last season, Brinkmann also competes in track and field, specializing in the high jump, 100 and 400.