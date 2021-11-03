 Skip to main content
Ella Gaona • Nerinx Hall volleyball
A 5-foot-5 junior libero, Gaona helped the Markers advance to the Class 4 state semifinals Thursday in Cape Girardeau for the second consecutive season. Gaona, the Markers’ top defender, keyed Nerinx’s wins in a district championship match against Windsor (19 service points, 22 digs), a sectional win over Rosati-Kain (6 service points, 12 digs) and a quarterfinal victory over Farmington (4 service points, 27 digs). Her serve receive passing percentage was 100 against Windsor, 91 against Rosati and 100 against Farmington. Gaona is second in the area in digs (628) and is among the leaders in serve receive percentage (95.2). She is being recruited by several Division I schools.

