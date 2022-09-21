Ella Kloepper • Francis Howell volleyball

A 5-foot-9 junior outside hitter, Kloepper led the Vikings to the championship of the St. Joseph’s Tournament of Champions. Howell won all five of its matches in the tournament, only losing one set, and Kloepper’s hitting percentage was a lofty .328. She had big performances in wins over Lutheran St. Charles (5 kills, 5 digs, 5 aces), Cor Jesu (8 kills, 4 digs), Pleasant Hill (6 kills, 6 digs), St. Joseph’s (5 kills) and in a come-from-behind three-set victory over Visitation (8 kills, 5 digs). For the season, Kloepper leads the Vikings in kills with 113 (3.1 per set), has a kill percentage of 21.6 with 84 digs and 16 aces.