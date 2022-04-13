Ella Lowry • Holt lacrosse

A sophomore who is a midfielder and draw specialist, Lowry is the leading scorer for the Indians, who won their first five games. Against Nerinx Hall last week, she had six goals, two ground balls and three draw controls in a 14-8 win. She then led the Indians to a 10-8 win over St. Joseph’s with four goals, two ground balls and four draw controls. Lowry continued her offensive onslaught Monday by piling up six goals, one assist, two ground balls and four draw controls in a 17-2 win over St. Dominic. For the season, Lowry has 25 goals, three assists and 22 draw controls. She started as a freshman and earned first-team all-conference honors.