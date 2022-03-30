Ella Palm • Mater Dei softball

A senior catcher who has committed to John A. Logan College, Palm belted three home runs in a 17-9 win over Mascoutah in the first game of a doubleheader. Palm, who finished the game going 5-for-5 with five runs scored, hit solo home runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings in addition to hitting a double and a triple. The Knights have won eight of their first nine games and Palm has been a big contributor, batting .520 with a 1.360 slugging percentage, five home runs and 11 RBI. Last season, she hit .421 with a slugging percentage of .947. She had six home runs and 23 RBI, recorded eight multi-hit games and drove in two runs or more eight times.