A junior, Pearl won four gold medals to help the Pioneers grab first place in their own Kirkwood Invitational. Pearl won the 200 individual medley in 2:08.32, which ranks fourth in the area this season, and she won the 100 backstroke with an area-best time this season of 57.73. Pearl also swam the butterfly leg of the 200 medley relay that recorded an area-best time this season (1:49.86) and was part of the winning 400 free relay. Last season, Pearl won a gold medal in the 100 backstroke at the Class 2 state meet with an area-best time of 55.83. Pearl also finished second in the 200 individual medley and was the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool champ in both events.
Ella Pearl • Kirkwood swimming