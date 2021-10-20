 Skip to main content
Elli Rose • Whitfield tennis
Elli Rose • Whitfield tennis

A senior, Rose won the Class 1 singles championship — the first state tennis championship in school history. Rose lost only seven total games in her four state matches, culminating with a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Duchesne's M.K. Beckemeier in the final at Cooper Complex in Springfield. Rose went 13-0 in singles this season, and her performance at state was her most dominant as she played well in windy conditions, falling behind several times but fighting back to win key points when she needed them. She won her first four sets at state by 6-0 scores. Rose excels at serving, returning serves and has great footwork.

