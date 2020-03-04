Ellie Brown • Highland basketball
A 5-foot-5 senior point guard, Brown led the Bulldogs to the Class 3A Effingham Sectional title. In a 48-34 win over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Civic Memorial in the sectional final, Brown scored a game-high 16 points, sinking 11 of 12 free throws, and handed out five assists. She was coming off a 13-point game in a 66-30 sectional semifinal win over Mount Vernon. A four-year starter, an all-tournament selection at Salem, Mascoutah and Highland and the MVP of the Bulldogs’ games at the Highland Shootout and Civic Memorial Shootout, Brown averaged 9.4 points and 3.7 assists this season.

