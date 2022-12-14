 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ellie Buscher • Lutheran South basketball

  • 0
Ellie Buscher, Lutheran South

Ellie Buscher, Lutheran South basketball

A 5-foot-11 junior forward, Buscher had three double-doubles to lead the Lancers to the championship of the Herculaneum Black and Red Classic and was named the MVP. In a 51-44 win over North County in the championship game, she had 19 points and 11 rebounds. In a 54-38 semifinal win over Notre Dame, she pulled down 21 rebounds along with scoring 12 points and making four assists and three steals. She kicked off the tournament with another big performance (14 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals) against Grandview. A two-time all-conference pick, Buscher is averaging 13.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and three assists.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News