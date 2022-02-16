Ellie Buscher • Lutheran South basketball

A 5-foot-11 sophomore forward, Buscher had consecutive double-doubles to lead the Lancers to a pair of victories last week. She had 17 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocked shots and five assists in a 66-49 win over Clayton and then led the Lancers to a 51-40 upset win over Westminster by scoring 16 points, grabbing 21 rebounds and making five blocks. She has seven double-doubles in her last eight games and has 15 in her career. Buscher, who is averaging 11.3 points and 10.2 rebounds, also is a standout volleyball player and a goalkeeper on the soccer team, which placed third in Class 1 last season.