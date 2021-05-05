Ellie Marshall • Villa Duchesne lacrosse

A senior who plays the attack position, Marshall had a huge week, netting 15 goals and five assists in two Saints victories. She had 11 goals, two assists and three ground balls in an 18-7 victory against Lafayette and four goals, three assists and two ground balls in an 11-5 victory over Kirkwood. She leads the area in scoring with 73 goals and 25 assists for 98 points. Accolades for Marshall, a three-year team captain, include first-team All-Metro (2019), first-team all-MWAA (2018, 2019), all-state (2019) and attacker of the year for Villa Duchesne (2018, 2019, 2021). She also played field hockey and is a two-time state champion.