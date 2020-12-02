Ellie Paloucek • Webster Groves basketball

A 5-foot-6 junior guard, Paloucek was a difference maker in two wins for the Statesmen in the St. Joseph’s Turkey Shootout. She kicked off the season by scoring a game-high 19 points, grabbing seven rebounds, making three assists and two steals in a 61-58 win over Whitfield, which advanced to the Class 3 state semifinals last season. Against host St. Joseph’s, Paloucek had 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 54-44 victory. Last season, she averaged eight points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists and earned the sportsmanship award in the Suburban Red Conference. She has committed to St. Louis University on a soccer scholarship.
