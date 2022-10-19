Elsie McCabe • Valley Park softball

A junior pitcher, McCabe led the Hawks to the first district crown in program history. In a 4-3 win over Montgomery County in the championship game, she ripped a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel the Hawks to the win. McCabe, who finished the day going 2 for 4 with three RBI, also pitched a complete game, allowing six hits and no earned runs. She was coming off a big game in a 12-2, five-inning semifinal win over Hermann in which she went 2 for 4 with two RBI and tossed a one-hitter. An all-conference selection last season, McCabe is batting .426 with 14 RBI and has a 6-4 record with a 4.94 ERA.