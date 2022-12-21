Emilee Travnicek • Althoff basketball

A 6-foot-3 junior power forward, Travnicek led the Crusaders to three wins last week as they improved to 9-2 after finishing 10-22 last season and 0-21 in 2019-20. In a 59-36 win over Belleville West, she had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds. She scored eight points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a 50-22 win over Belleville East and had 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals to lift Althoff to a 57-40 victory against Centralia. Travnicek is second in the area in rebounding (13.9) and is averaging 11.5 points, 2.2 steals and two blocks. She also plays on the Bradley Beal Elite club basketball team and on the Scott Gallagher club soccer team.