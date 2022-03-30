Emily Baker • Alton soccer

A junior forward and midfielder, Baker had points in each of the Redbirds’ first five games to lead them to a 5-0 start before a loss to O’Fallon on Tuesday. Alton has already surpassed last season’s victory total of three. Last week, she had a hat trick and an assist in an 8-0 victory over Piasa Southwestern and netted another hat trick in a 7-1 win over Southwestern Conference foe Belleville West. Last season, she led the Redbirds in scoring with five goals (2 game winners) and five assists for 15 points in 16 games and was named second-team all-conference. She is planning on playing basketball for Alton during her senior year.