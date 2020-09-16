Emily Bloomfield • Fort Zumwalt South volleyball

A 5-foot-7 senior setter, Bloomfield led the Bulldogs to a pair of four-set victories last week. Against Holt, she handed out 11 assists, made 17 digs and four kills as South prevailed 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21. Bloomfield then put up a triple double in a 17-25, 25-23, 25-11, 26-24 win over Fort Zumwalt East, racking up 25 assists, 15 digs and 10 aces. A four-year starter and two-time all-conference selection, Bloomfield is among the area leaders in assists (4.2), serve efficiency (163.9), ace average (.88) and is averaging 3.6 kills and 2.9 digs. She also is a standout soccer player, a sport for which she has multiple scholarship offers.
