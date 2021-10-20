Emily Kantrovitz • John Burroughs tennis

Kantrovitz capped her senior season by winning the Class 3 singles state championship. Kantrovitz defeated St. Joseph's Abby Gaines 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals before topping Parkway South’s Khayli Buckels 6-0, 6-4 in the championship match. Against Buckels, Kantrovitz won the first six games of the match and then the last six. Buckels led 4-0 and had a game point for a 5-0 lead. But Kantrovitz pulled out the game to avoid going down 5-0 and rode that momentum to the title. Kantrovitz, who finished the season with an 18-1 singles record, also won the Metro League Tournament. She’ll be playing at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., next season.