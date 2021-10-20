Emily Kantrovitz • John Burroughs tennis

Kantrovitz capped her senior season by winning the Class 3 singles state championship. Kantrovitz defeated St. Joseph's Abby Gaines 7-5, 6-1 in the semifinals before topping Parkway South’s Khayli Buckels 6-0, 6-4 in the championship match. Against Buckels, Kantrovitz won the first six games of the match and then the last six. Buckels led 4-0 and had a game point for a 5-0 lead. But Kantrovitz pulled out the game to avoid going down 5-0 and rode that momentum to the title. Kantrovitz, who finished the season with an 18-1 singles record, also won the Metro League Tournament. She’ll be playing at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., next season.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.