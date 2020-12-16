 Skip to main content
Emily Lally • St. Joseph’s basketball
A 5-foot-8 senior guard, Lally led the Angels to two victories last week to improve their record to 3-1. She had 10 points, five assists, two steals and two rebounds in a 45-40 win over previously unbeaten Marquette and then scored a game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and handed out five assists to lead the Angels to a 53-49 win at Eureka. A starter since midway through her sophomore season, Lally is averaging a team-high four assists to go along with 11.5 points and three rebounds. She also plays lacrosse.

