A senior, O’Connell won three events and placed second in another at the Ladue Invitational. She took first in the 50-yard freestyle (25.49), the 100 butterfly (58.86), swam a leg of the winning 200 free relay and swam the butterfly on the Vivettes’ 200 medley relay, which placed second. Also last week, O’Connell achieved a state-qualifying time (59.91) in the 100 fly in a dual meet against Westminster. O’Connell has not swum for Visitation the past two seasons, electing instead to compete for the Rockwood Swim Club. As a freshman, she finished second in state in the 100 fly. She has a scholarship to swim for Miami of Ohio.
