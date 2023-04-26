A junior four-sport athlete, Sykes swept the shot put and discus titles at the Edwardsville Girls Invitational. In discus, Sykes set a personal best of 39.52 meters (129 feet, 8 inches) on her second attempt of the competition and it held up for the victory. Sykes stayed unbeaten in shot put with a mark of 11.82 meters (38 feet, 9.5 inches), which came on her fifth of six attempts. As a sophomore, Sykes won a Class 3A sectional championship in shot put with a personal best throw of 12.54 meters and went on to finish seventh at the state meet. Sykes also plays softball, volleyball and basketball for the Warriors. She was among the area’s top rebounders in basketball with 10.35 a game.