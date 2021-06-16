 Skip to main content
Emma Anselm • Alton Marquette soccer
Emma Anselm • Alton Marquette soccer

A senior forward, Anselm led the Explorers to a pair of dominant Class 1A sectional wins to send them to the super-sectional round. In a 9-0 sectional semifinal win over Litchfield, she scored goals in the 41st, 48th and 55th minutes and assisted on three others. The Explorers then topped Roxana 6-0 in the sectional final as Anslem scored a natural hat trick, finding the back of the net in the 19th, 29th minute and 37th minutes. A starter since her freshman season, Anselm finished the season with a team-leading 27 goals (5 game-winners), to go along with 13 assists.

