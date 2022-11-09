Emma Breier • Jefferson volleyball

A 6-foot senior outside hitter who has a volleyball scholarship with Pittsburg State, Breier helped the Blue Jays win the Class 2 state championship. It was the first team state title in the school’s history in any sport. In a four-set win over perennial state power Hermann in the championship match, she had a team-high 23 kills, along with 12 digs and five service points. She had 15 kills, seven digs and 10 service points in a three-set sweep of East Buchanan in the semifinals. Breier averaged a team-high 4.3 kills to go along with two digs per set. She was a first-team all-district and all-regional selection and eclipsed 1,000 career kills in the state semifinal.