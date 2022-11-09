 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Emma Breier • Jefferson volleyball

  • 0
Emma Breier, Jefferson

Emma Breier, Jefferson volleyball

A 6-foot senior outside hitter who has a volleyball scholarship with Pittsburg State, Breier helped the Blue Jays win the Class 2 state championship. It was the first team state title in the school’s history in any sport. In a four-set win over perennial state power Hermann in the championship match, she had a team-high 23 kills, along with 12 digs and five service points. She had 15 kills, seven digs and 10 service points in a three-set sweep of East Buchanan in the semifinals. Breier averaged a team-high 4.3 kills to go along with two digs per set. She was a first-team all-district and all-regional selection and eclipsed 1,000 career kills in the state semifinal.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News