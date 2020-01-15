Emma Cole • Lafayette wrestling
Emma Cole • Lafayette wrestling

Emma Cole, Lafayette

Emma Cole, Lafayette wrestling

A senior, Cole pinned her way to the championship of the 142-pound weight class in the girls division of the Lafayette “Fred Ross” Invitational. After finishing off her first two opponents in the first period, Cole pinned Seckman’s Kayla Faust late in the first period of her semifinal match before winning by fall over Dream Cunningham of Lebanon, Mo., 40 seconds into the second period of the championship match. It was the first tournament of the season for Cole (5-1), who has bounced back from an early-season back injury. Last year, Cole capped a 25-2 season by winning a state championship at 143 pounds.

