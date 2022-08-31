 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Schnucks

Emma Fairchild • Westminster volleyball

A 5-foot-11 senior outside hitter, Fairchild helped the Wildcats win the championship of the Visitation Tournament. In five matches, she racked up 29 kills. Her best performance came in a 26-28, 25-22, 25-20 semifinal win over Helias, in which she had nine kills, five assisted blocks and three digs. She had four kills in a 26-24, 25-18 win over Francis Howell Central in the championship match. Last season, Fairchild was a vital cog on Westminster’s Class 4 state championship team, averaging a team-high 2.9 kills per set to go along with totaling 33 blocks. She earned all-state and all-conference honors.

