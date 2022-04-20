 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emma Gipson • Gillespie softball

Emma Gipson, Gillespie

Emma Gipson, Gillespie softball

A sophomore pitcher and first baseman, Gipson was dominant at the plate and in the circle, tossing four shutouts and batting .800 with three home runs and 10 RBI last week. In 23 innings pitched, she struck out 44 batters and allowed just 10 hits. The week was highlighted by her performance in a 12-0 win over Alton, in which she hit three home runs, drove in six runs, limited the Redbirds to two hits and struck out 10. She is among the area leaders in batting average (.552), home runs (7), RBI (36), slugging percentage (1.069) and is 14-2 with a 2.28 ERA. It is the first season of high school softball for Gipson, who played club ball last season.

