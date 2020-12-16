Emma Pawlitz • Lutheran South basketball

A 5-foot-9 senior guard, Pawlitz led the Lancers to a second-place finish at the Herculaneum Classic and earned all-tournament honors. In the championship game against North County, she poured in 29 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Lancers fell to North County 67-54. Pawlitz also led the way for Lutheran South in a semifinal win over St. Pius X (14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals) and a first-round victory over Crystal City (17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals). The past two seasons, she earned all-conference honors and all-state honors. In tennis, Pawlitz finished second in the Class 1 singles tournament, losing only two matches all season.
