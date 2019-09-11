A senior pitcher, Roseberry picked up three wins and a save last week as she beat Troy, the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, No. 4 Fort Zumwalt West and eighth-ranked Seckman. In the season opener against Seckman, she tossed a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in a 10-0, five-inning win. Against Troy, Roseberry gave up four hits and two unearned runs in seven innings in a 5-2 victory. She closed out the week by achieving a rare feat in picking up a win and a save in the same game, an 8-5 win at Fort Zumwalt West. Last season, Roseberry earned first-team all-district honors.
