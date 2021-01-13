 Skip to main content
Eric Calicutt • Miller Career basketball
A 6-foot-5 junior forward, Calicutt has helped the Phoenix win six of their first eight games. Last week in a 59-55 win over Soldan, he scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds. He had a big performance (19 points, 8 rebounds) in a loss to highly ranked Chaminade and put up a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists) to lead Miller Career to a 99-28 win over Northwest Academy. A second-year starter, Calicutt is having a breakout season after averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds last season. He is currently among the area leaders in scoring (15.3), rebounding (8.9) and free-throw percentage (71.4).

