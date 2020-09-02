 Skip to main content
Eric O’Brien • Grandview football
A 5-foot-10, 175-pound junior running back, linebacker, kicker and punter, O’Brien did it all in a 44-12 season-opening win at home over Winfield. He carried the ball 11 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns, made eight tackles, assisted on three others, returned a fumble 45 yards for a TD, kicked two extra points and punted two times for 105 yards. As a sophomore last season, O’Brien earned second-team all-conference honors as a linebacker, totaling a team-high 49 tackles (32 solo, 17 assisted), two interceptions, one sack and one fumble recovery. He also plays basketball and baseball.

